Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,514 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.88% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $430,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 121.4% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86.

