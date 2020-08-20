Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $92.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.55. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $113.24.

