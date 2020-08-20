Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Down 29.8% in July

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.