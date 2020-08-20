Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $272,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $62.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.