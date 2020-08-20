Varex Imaging (VREX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX):

8/15/2020 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2020 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/12/2020 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

8/6/2020 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2020 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

7/16/2020 – Varex Imaging was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/8/2020 – Varex Imaging was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $502.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 55.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

