Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vireo Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 747,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VREOF. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Vireo Health International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Vireo Health International from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.
VREOF opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Vireo Health International has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.
Vireo Health International Company Profile
Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to company owned and third party dispensaries. The company sells and distributes a suite of products through dispensaries, home delivery, and wholesale channels.
