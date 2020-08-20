Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares in the company, valued at $265,471,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

