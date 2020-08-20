Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE V opened at $199.01 on Thursday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

