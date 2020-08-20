VITE (VITE) Market Cap Achieves $14.82 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. VITE has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $873,535.00 worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00230717 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001240 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,001,838,265 coins and its circulating supply is 469,267,155 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org.

Buying and Selling VITE

