VMware (VMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. VMware has set its Q2 guidance at approx $1.44 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.