VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.69

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and traded as low as $64.84. VPC Specialty Lending Investments shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 305,017 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $189.03 million and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30, a current ratio of 43.59 and a quick ratio of 43.49.

In related news, insider Richard Levy bought 64,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £44,641.62 ($58,362.69).

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

