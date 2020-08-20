Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,836 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 110,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 133,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 123,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,389,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $266,453,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,714,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,664. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.