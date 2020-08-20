Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in July

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $33.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to around 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.