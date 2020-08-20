Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.11

Shares of Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and traded as low as $131.24. Waste Connections shares last traded at $131.63, with a volume of 397,737 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$127.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 91.32%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.