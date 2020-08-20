Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the July 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael Faith sold 2,500 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $59,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth $132,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the second quarter worth $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

