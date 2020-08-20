WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Sells $99,850.00 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.49. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $151.16 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 539.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 34.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 112.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

