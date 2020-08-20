Wedbush Weighs in on Express, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Express in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Get Express alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Express in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

EXPR stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Express has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $210.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.44 million. Express had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 182.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Express by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.