Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Capital Group (HCG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Home Capital Group (TSE: HCG):

8/7/2020 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Home Capital Group was given a new C$24.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

7/27/2020 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Home Capital Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$21.00.

6/24/2020 – Home Capital Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

HCG opened at C$23.41 on Thursday. Home Capital Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$13.67 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,600.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

