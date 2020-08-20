Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nextdecade (NEXT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nextdecade (NASDAQ: NEXT):

8/20/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

8/14/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

8/8/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

7/14/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

7/5/2020 – Nextdecade had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/23/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Shares of Nextdecade stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. Nextdecade Corp has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nextdecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

