Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arrow Financial (AROW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) recently:

8/17/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/30/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $431.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Arrow Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 38,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

