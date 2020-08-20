Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

7/15/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

7/7/2020 – Enerplus had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

6/29/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.00.

6/24/2020 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ERF opened at C$3.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

The company also recently declared a aug 20 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -2.77%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

