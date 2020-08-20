Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Globus Medical (GMED)

Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Globus Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Globus Medical is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Globus Medical was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

