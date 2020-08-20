Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Match Group (MTCH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) recently:

8/13/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $95.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $105.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Match Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/25/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $161.00 to $171.00.

7/13/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/8/2020 – Match Group is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Match Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2020 – Match Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2020 – Match Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/23/2020 – Match Group had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MTCH stock opened at $115.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. Match Group Inc has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Match Group Inc alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,354 shares of company stock worth $57,238,405 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.