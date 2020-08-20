West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.19 Million

Analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $511.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $510.98 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $456.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

NYSE WST opened at $275.31 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $279.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after buying an additional 573,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,597,000 after buying an additional 432,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after buying an additional 390,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,234,000 after buying an additional 302,380 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

