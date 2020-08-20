Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,889,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,617,000 after buying an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,147,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after buying an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $61.48 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.