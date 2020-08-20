Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

