Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 63,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 123,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAB opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

