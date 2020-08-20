Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

WPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 398.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

