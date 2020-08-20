WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

WHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 60.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $10.81 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $225.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

