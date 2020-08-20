WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 141.9% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

WHF stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $225.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

