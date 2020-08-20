WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the July 30th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 24.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WSC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. WillScot has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. WillScot’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WillScot by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in WillScot by 4.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 489,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WillScot by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WillScot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 36.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

