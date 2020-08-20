WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 41,520 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,520 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.40% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Setboun acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,930 shares of company stock worth $828,557 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

