WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 40,239 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,239 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.19% of United Fire Group worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $26.75 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

