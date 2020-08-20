WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,677 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.14% of Cardtronics worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 271,242 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after buying an additional 223,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardtronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATM. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 100,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta purchased 3,500 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 178,850 shares of company stock worth $4,330,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

CATM opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

