WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,133.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 13,098 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $974,229.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 282,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,649. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -364.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

