WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,155 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,571,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,362,000 after acquiring an additional 947,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,406,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,171,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,517,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,449,000 after acquiring an additional 131,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,329,000 after acquiring an additional 816,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

