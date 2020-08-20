WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.31 Million Position in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of BankUnited worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 49.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 362,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 119,659 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,029,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 169,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.17.

NYSE BKU opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

