WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,453 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.39% of EZCORP worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 340,624 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 211,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 389,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 156,668 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. EZCORP Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EZPW. ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

