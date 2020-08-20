WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,575 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Buckle worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4,565.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Buckle by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Buckle by 373.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 154,316 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $835.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

