WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $109.00 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $137.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.89 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

