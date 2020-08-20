WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,479 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $9,451,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $7,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra cut shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.79.

First Solar stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $41,332.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,289 shares of company stock worth $6,341,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

