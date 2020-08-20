WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Shares of MAN opened at $75.88 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

