WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.32 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TransUnion by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,362,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,897,000 after buying an additional 576,896 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,911,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,812,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,957,000 after buying an additional 295,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in TransUnion by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 723,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,973,000 after buying an additional 269,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,700. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.01. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

