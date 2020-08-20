WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vicor by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 110,731 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of VICR opened at $81.14 on Thursday. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Research analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $401,678.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,041.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $796,238.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,079 shares in the company, valued at $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,766 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.