WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.50 Million in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after buying an additional 284,743 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $659,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $64.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

