WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 10,562 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.37% of Mastercraft Boat worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter worth about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $423.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

