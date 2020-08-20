WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Century Bancorp worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st.

CNBKA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.42 per share, with a total value of $120,362.04. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.50 per share, with a total value of $513,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 807,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,706,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,538 shares of company stock worth $2,056,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

