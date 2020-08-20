WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in VF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in VF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in VF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VF alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of VFC opened at $62.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.66, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. VF’s quarterly revenue was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.