WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 388,693 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388,693 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 868,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 39,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

