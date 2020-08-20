WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 425,776 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 590,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425,776 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.12% of Genworth Financial worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 23.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Genworth Financial Inc has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

